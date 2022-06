Marine Corps veteran wanted for shooting a CHP officer suffers from PTSD, family says Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroadbadi enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2008 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. His family said that five Marines he was close with were killed in action, one recently died of a heart attack, and two committed suicide — one of whom, a sergeant, took his life three days ago. Jeff Nguyen reports.