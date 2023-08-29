Survivors, loved ones continue to cope with the deadly Cook's Corner shooting

Remembering the victims of the Cook's Corner shooting

Survivors, friends and loved ones continue to cope after a retired cop opened fire inside Cook's Corner.

"He's struggling to breathe, because of where the bullet went," said Marie Bertuccini, a victim's wife.

Marie's husband Mike Bertaccini will spend his 48th birthday in an Orange County intensive care unit as doctors and nurses help him recover from what could have been a life-ending gunshot wound.

"It could be months," said Marie. "We're still not sure. He's still in the ICU."

As her husband continues to recover, Marie wants first responders, medical staff, friends and family to know that they've all played a part in saving Mike.

Had it not been for a Boy Scout meeting, the couple's 6-year-old son might have been at Cook's Corner last week.

"In the hospital room, he told his dad 'Be brave and strong dad. I know you're brave and strong dad, just like me," said Marie. "So, cute and sad."

A large memorial has grown outside the Trabuco Canyon bar and grill, which remains closed. At the center of the memorial, are the photos of John Leehey, Tonya Clark and Glen Sprowl Jr., the three people killed last week.

Several fundraisers have been set up to benefit Cook's Corner victims, including one for cook Tomas de la Rosa and pregnant employee Savannah Hopkins whose truck was damaged in the shooting.