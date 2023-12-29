Surfers enjoy huge waves in Orange County

Surfers enjoy another day out on the beach with huge waves

It's day 2 of a super swell moving along the Orange County coast. While authorities have prepared the area for any rogue waves, the berms they've built have been turned into a perfect seating arrangement for spectators watching dozens of surfers in their element.

"Today's definitely a lot better shore break waves," surfer Nico Tramontaro and. "Yesterday, was kind of blown out when I came here but it's really fun and I'm here with all my best friends."

Tramontaro and his high school friends couldn't resist another day in the ocean and flocked to Seal Beach to enjoy the rare occasion.

"You only get this a couple of times a year," surfer Kaden Houston said. "We're doing what we can."

For surfers in training the sand berm doubled as a gnarly wave.

"Pretty epic. I've never seen it like this over here. Happy to be here with the kids," Los Angeles County resident Melissa Tellez Nielsen said. "There's also a nice hill bomb that's fun with the boogie board."

There was plenty of stuff to do other than surfing with the waves, creating small lakes in the sand. Adventurous ones turned the wet patches into playgrounds. Authorities locked up the gate to the pier for another day because of concerns about waves breaking under the deck and creating a potentially dangerous situation. However, marine safety officers decided to reopen the pier once the tide dropped and the size of the swell decreased.

To the south in Newport Beach, the big surf drew people to the shoreline with many popular spots packed with eager wave riders.

"It's crazy. It's thinned out a little bit but you better be able to navigate people but its fun," surfer Brian Busony said.

Newport public works crews have been shifting sand around the beach similar to their northern neighbors. Some berms are designed to keep water out of the pier parking lot. Another stretches for several blocks to help with beach erosions as the waves pound the shore.