Super Bowl snacks that won't break the bank

The best bet for your Super Bowl platter

The best bet for your Super Bowl platter

The best bet for your Super Bowl platter

With the Super Bowl just two days away, what food should you buy and should you pass on?

As you plan the spread for the big game, there are some things that are of better value this year.

Chicken is already a winner as wings are on the grocery list of many. Last year, Americans consumed $2 billion worth of chicken on Super Bowl Sunday alone.

"Chicken wings are actually lower in price than they were last year — by almost 15%," said supermarket guru Phil Lempert.

He said if you prefer beef, buy ground beef that's extra lean since it's the best deal right now.

"90% ground beef, that's where you're going to save about a buck a pound," said Lempert.

When it comes to fresh produce, skip the veggie tray and chop your own. The same goes for guacamole. Several stores have the stands clearly marked as we have an abundance of avocados for the first time in years. Shrinkflation has greatly affected bagged items, driving up the price of items like tortilla chips.

"Chips are up, on average, 22%," said Lempert.

Finally, pizza.

"On Super Bowl Sunday, about 12.5 million pizzas will be sold," said Lempert.

However, it might be better to buy it frozen rather than have it delivered. Frozen pizzas are about $5-$7 each.

If you're not sure where to go, we did the shopping for you — comparing prices at six different stores.

The best place to buy chicken wings this week was at Walmart at $4.42 a pound. Drumsticks are even cheaper with Ralph's selling them for 99 cents a pound.

If you're cooking burgers, head over to Vons. Club members can get the extra lean ground beef for $4.99 a pound.

Circling back to avocados, Walmart has them at 68 cents each, the lowest price by far.

If you need chips for your dips, Target is selling Tostitos bags at $5 for 2 bags. Check your ounces though as Ralph's has a party-size bag for just a few cents more.

And again, if pizza is what you're craving, Food 4 Less has the best deal on Red Baron at $4.49 a box.

Now that you know what to buy here are few things to avoid. They're mainly eggs:

deviled eggs

egg salad

paper and plastic products

You can save money if you just do your dishes. When you do them is up to you.