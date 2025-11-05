Dog missing for nearly two weeks in LA reunited with 93-year-old owner

After spending nearly two weeks apart, a 93-year-old Los Angeles man was reunited with his beloved dog named Sunny, thanks to the hard work of one nonprofit group.

Norman Feigenbaum said that his West Hills home was filled with an aching silence for the 13 days that his beloved yellow lab was missing.

"What she means to me is everything," he said.

At 93 years old, he knows he's seen a lot of life, but his yellow lab has been there for all of his latest highs and lows.

"With Sunny here, there's a certain amount of love and fun," Feigenbaum said. "She is very attached to me."

Recently, however, Sunny got out through the backyard of his home, and was missing for more than a week before word started to spread throughout the valley.

"I thought she was lost forever," Feigenbaum said.

When volunteers from Dog Days Search and Rescue got word of Sunny's disappearance, they sprang into action. The nonprofit organization estimates that they spent hundreds of hours combing the hills and setting up cameras and traps in hopes of spotting Sunny.

She was first spotted on Lanark Street, before volunteers received a tip that she was seen again on the Chatsworth Nature Preserve. When volunteers spoke with the woman who saw Sunny, they quickly developed a plan by tracking paw prints and creating a map to try and zero in on her approximate location.

"Linda maps it," said Linda Pearson, with Dog Days Search and Rescue. "We have a large trap, a small trap, a hoop net."

They placed the traps in places where they predicted Sunny would go, finally capturing her just as her disappearance closed in on two weeks.

"Sunny went into one of the traps that we were able to set up inside the fencing," Pearson said. "Another teammate and I took her to the vet, made sure she had some antibiotics and her wound cleaned and then we took her to the pet store to give her a bath and get her all cleaned up.. ... She knew she was safe."

After nearly two long and lonely weeks, Sunny was right back by Norman's side.

"I didn't think she was going to be back after all that time, but these people never gave up," Feigenbaum said. "I am indebted to these people. They're an amazing group.