Two dead, two hospitalized in Sun Valley collision

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Sun Valley on Saturday afternoon. 

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Lauren Canyon Boulevard at Strathern Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters said that one of the victims was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. 

A second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, Los Angeles police said.

Both of the deceased victims, men in their 20s, were trapped inside of their vehicle when firefighters arrived to the scene. Crews had to use hydraulic tools to free them from inside. 

The two other victims, a 45-year-old man and another unidentified person, both suffered minor injuries and denied medical transport. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

