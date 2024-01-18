Watch CBS News
SUGARFISH sushi restaurant expands to Corona del Mar, first location in Orange County

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

SUGARFISH expanded its sushi empire to Corona del Mar, its first restaurant in Orange County on Thursday.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring SUGARFISH to Orange County after 15 amazing years in Los Angeles. We are so grateful to our guests who frequently made the trip up the coast to dine with us and look forward to introducing Nozawa style sushi to many for the first time," explains co-founder Lele Massimini.

The restaurant chain started in 1987 when Kazunori Nozawa opened Sushi Nozawa in Studio City. It established the chef's meticulous quality standards but stopped operating in 2012. Despite this, Nozawa brought his son Tom Nozawa into the family business, expanding the chef's delicacy to several locations in Los Angeles, New York City and now Corona del Mar. 

The warm earth tones of the nearby beaches inspired the 40-seat restaurant's aesthetic. 

It's open between 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

SUGARFISH is well-known for its four "Trust Me" menus, which feature an assortment of fish. 

Chef Nozawa boasts more than 50 years of experience, and early in his career, he trained with master chefs in Tokyo. He used this diverse knowledge to place his mark on the culinary scene and redefined the sushi experience. 

First published on January 18, 2024 / 5:54 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

