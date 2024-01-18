Road rage murder trial begins, Kristin Smart lawsuit, Vroman's bookstores on sale | The Rundown The murder trial is now underway for the man accused of killing a 6-year-old in a road rage shooting in Orange County. The prosecution and the defense presented their opening statements today. Also, the family of Kristin Smart has filed a lawsuit against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo over its handling of her disappearance when she was a freshman in 1996. Plus, the owner of Vroman's bookstores has announced he's selling the stores. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.