New study examines effectiveness of Mayor's Fund We Are LA Program aimed at preventing homelessness

Mayor Karen Bass announced a new study by Loyola Marymount University that examines the effectiveness of the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles We Are LA Program, which is aimed at helping keep people housed and preventing the recurrence of homelessness.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Bass said a key finding of the independent study is that about 75% of people who participated in the survey reported improved housing stability after seeking from through the We Are LA program.

"The research shows that the new innovative program with the Mayor's Fund actually does prevent people from being unhoused," Bass said.

The study was conducted between March and August of last year by the Center of Urban Resilience at Loyola Marymount University. The study's sample consisted of Los Angeles City residents who received services from the We Are LA program.

We Are LA offers eligibility resources to help match individuals with other programs they may qualify for, legal support and outreach to free resource clinics.

"The key to the program is personal, one-on-one, human-to-human support," said Conway Collis, president and CEO of the Mayor's Fund. "We use innovative methods to connect people to all available help, from legal services to food assistance that frees up funds to help people pay the rent. But the bottom line is the dedication of the caseworkers working with and supporting Angelenos through a tough process at a time of great need. This is a wonderful example of our caseworkers linking arms with other Angelenos at risk of eviction and homelessness."

According to the study, between 68% to 85% of participants in the survey who received eviction support through the program reported positive impacts relating to eviction assistance. It also found that, as We Are LA is still in the early stages of providing limited legal services, it appears to be a positive factor in preventing evictions.

On Tuesday, Bass emphasized her comprehensive approach to confronting the homelessness crisis, including preventing people from falling into homelessness, getting them into housing and addressing why they were homeless.

The announcement of the new study comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out cities and counties to implement bans against homeless encampments.

"It is time to take back the streets, it is time to take back the sidewalks, it is time to take these encampments and provide alternatives, and the state is giving you more resources than ever," the governor said.

In response to Newsom's push, Bass said the city has been able to drive down homelessness for the first time in years in 2023 with the help of the governor's office.

"We will continue working together to keep moving tents and people off of streets and into housing as we improve and refine our approach," Bass said. "Thank you to Governor Newsom for his continued collaboration and vital support in this effort."

On Monday, Newsom also released a model ordinance, which included statewide funding for mental health and homelessness. The text of the model ordinance said that policies toward encampments must reflect certain principles, including that no person should face criminal prosecution for sleeping outside "when they have nowhere else to go." It also said encampment policies must prioritize shelter and services and "must not unduly limit local authority to clear encampments."

The governor's office explained the effort will be supported by $3.3 billion in new Prop 1 funding.

Cities across the state have already begun implementing stiffer policies against homeless encampments since a 2024 Supreme Court ruling in favor of anti-camping ordinances.