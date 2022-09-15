Studio City streets blocked off for active barricade situation

Several streets in the Studio City area were blocked off Thursday morning due to an active barricade situation.

(credit: CBS)

Officers were first called out to the 10000 block of Bluffside Drive at about 4:55 a.m. to check into a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a possible domestic incident in which someone may have shot themselves in the leg.

Bluffside Drive, near Vineland has been blocked off to traffic, and a portion of the parking lot in an adjacent shopping center that's home to a Rite Aid and a Ralphs grocery store have also been taped off.