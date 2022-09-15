Studio City streets blocked off for active barricade situation
Several streets in the Studio City area were blocked off Thursday morning due to an active barricade situation.
Officers were first called out to the 10000 block of Bluffside Drive at about 4:55 a.m. to check into a report of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a possible domestic incident in which someone may have shot themselves in the leg.
Bluffside Drive, near Vineland has been blocked off to traffic, and a portion of the parking lot in an adjacent shopping center that's home to a Rite Aid and a Ralphs grocery store have also been taped off.
