Students stabbed by other students near Burbank High School

Burbank police detained two students who allegedly stabbed another pair of students outside of high school on Friday afternoon.

The altercation happened at an Office Depot across the street from Burbank High School, according to the Burbank Police Department. Officers said the two victims were hospitalized.

Police said the two suspects drove away before officers arrived at the scene. However, Burbank PD quickly found a vehicle in the 300 block of S. Third Street and detained the two people inside. Officers said they found some blood evidence in the car.