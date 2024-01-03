Students return to Redondo Union High School after gun scares

After multiple gun scares at Redondo Union High School, students returned to campus Wednesday.

The high school has adopted extra security measures after two consecutive days of students allegedly bringing loaded guns to school in December.

Two 10th-grade students, both 15 years old, were arrested in separate incidents where both students allegedly brought weapons to the campus. It is unclear how the teens obtained the guns.

Police responded to the campus for a report of a student in possession of a firearm, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

"In coordination with school officials, (the) investigation resulted in the immediate detention of a 15-year-old, 10th-grade student and the recovery of a loaded firearm in their possession," police said in a statement.

The next day, police responded again to RUHS for a report of another armed student. Police said the student ran away from school staff, prompting a campus lockdown.

The student was later detained by staff and two RBPD officers who were already stationed on the campus in response to the first arrest.

Both students are facing criminal charges. No one was injured in either incident.

Police will be present on campus through January 12.