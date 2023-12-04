Redondo Union High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

Police arrested a teenage student of Redondo Union High School on Monday after he allegedly brought a loaded firearm on campus.

"RUHS administration received a report from several students that they heard a student on campus was in possession of a firearm," said a statement from school principal Anthony Bridi that was sent to staff and family members of the student body. "Before sharing the details, I want to assure you that no students or staff were harmed and that there is no credible threat to RUHS at this time."

Officers were dispatched to the school, located at 1 Sea Hawk Way at around 10:30 a.m. after learning of the reports, Redondo Beach Police Department said.

Investigators were able to promptly locate the student, a 15-year-old sophomore. He was immediately detained and officers recovered the loaded gun.

"No evidence of a threat or plan for violence has been discovered," police noted. "At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident involving only the student who has been arrested."

In response to the incident, authorities implemented a stronger presence on the RUHS campus and other schools throughout the area.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was booked on suspicion of juvenile in possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm.

Police are working to prepare a case for presentation to the Los Angeles County Probation Department for filing charges, they said.

"We are proud that our students acted promptly and brought this concern to the administration's attention," the school's statement continued.

RUHS provided counseling services for any students that felt additional concern or anxiety for the incident, they noted.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact investigators at (310) 379-2477.