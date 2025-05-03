Watch CBS News
Stretch of Orange County coastline closed due to sewage spill

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A stretch of Orange County coastline was closed on Saturday due to a sewage spill. 

The ocean water closure runs from Talbert Channel outfall at Huntington State Beach to the projection of Grant Street in Newport Beach, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. 

They say that a spill of approximately 4,000 gallons of sewage came from a roots and grease blockage in a Costa Mesa sewer line. 

Officials said that the water would be closed to beachgoers until their follow-up testing revealed that water quality had returned to acceptable levels. People were advised against swimming, surfing and diving until officials lifted the closure. 

Anyone in search of more information can visit OCBeachinfo.com or call (714) 433-6400.

