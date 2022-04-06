Streets close in downtown Long Beach ahead of 2022 Acura Grand Prix

Road closures started Wednesday in downtown Long Beach ahead of this weekend's Acura Grand Prix.

General atmosphere shot at the 2022 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Media Day on March 29, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Getty Images

The 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach kicks off Friday and will take over downtown Long Beach all weekend. The annual event, which returns to its usual spring dates, had just raced through Long Beach in September after being postponed due to the pandemic.

Westbound Shoreline Drive, the northbound Queensbay Bridge off-ramp, the southbound Queensway Bridge on-ramp from Shoreline Drive, Aquarium Way south of Shoreline Drive, and several side streets were closed to traffic Wednesday morning. Eastern Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Boulevard will be closed Wednesday at 3 p.m., and visitors can still access the Hyatt, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina from Pine Avenue.

Visitors to the Aquarium of the Pacific can use Chestnut Place or Golden Shore Avenue.

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will be be closed and reopened intermittently throughout the weekend, along with the Ocean Boulevard and the Alamitos Avenue entry access route.

Road closures will be lifted by 5 p.m. Monday.