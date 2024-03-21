Street vendor shot to death in Long Beach

Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a street vendor in Long Beach on Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of East Eagle Street at about 4:05 p.m. Detectives believe that the shooting happened down the block from where the vendor was working. The suspects ran off before police arrived, according to the Long Beach Police Department

Officers tried to tend to the vendor's wounds when they arrived. The Long Beach Fire Department took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

The Long Beach Police Department said they are searching for multiple unknown suspects, at least one of whom shot the round that killed the vendor.

Detectives have not released the victim's name. Any witnesses should contact detectives Michael Hubbard, Jesus Espinoza or Alfredo Chairez at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers by (800) 222-8477 or through their website.