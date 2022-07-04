Street takeover turned shooting leaves one dead in South LA

One person was dead after a street takeover in South Los Angeles turned into a fatal shooting late Sunday evening.

After receiving reports of a takeover near the intersection of W. Century Boulevard and S. Hoover Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area at around 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, they were informed by several witnesses that a shooting had occurred in the area and that at least one person was wounded.

As soon as officers found the victim, a man in his early 20s, they called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is said to have occurred after the suspect, another man in his 20s, exited his vehicle at the takeover and opened fire on the victim, who was standing near his own vehicle. He then fled from the area in a white BMW.

No arrests have yet been made in the incident.

Authorities indicated that the street takeover was especially large in scale, with as many as 200 spectators on hand for the illegal gathering.

Yet another event in a trend that has been plaguing both law enforcement agencies and communities throughout the Southland, this is the second sideshow that has resulted in a fatality, after a pair of women were killed in a collision stemming from the incident in June.

Since recording is so common at street takeovers, officers are asking anyone with potential footage to contact their South Bureau Homicide Department at (323) 786-5080 or upload the video to Crime Stoppers.