Two women killed during Compton street takeover

Two women were killed as a result of a street takeover in Compton Sunday evening.

The street takeover itself was underway at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Hoover Street at around 11:40 p.m. when a double fatal crash occurred.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Stockton Street.

As they continued to survey the incident, they were able to determine that the driver of one vehicle -- uninvolved in the street takeover -- was on his way home when he was overcome by the street takeover or a street race stemming from the event and collided head-on with another vehicle.

He detailed that he wasn't even aware that a street takeover was going on until after the crash.

"I didn't even see the cars, all I seen was red and then I hit the car," he said while speaking with reporters. "When I hit the car, I blacked out. I don't remember nothing after I hit the car."

Investigators were working to determine whether the women were occupants of either vehicle or pedestrians struck during the crash.

The ages and identities of the victims were withheld.

Los Angeles Police Department officers detailed that they heard up to 100 people were gathered at the takeover's location.

No arrests were made as a result of the street takeover.

It was one of two which occurred in the area last night as another large crowd had gathered miles away in South Los Angeles, where footage from the scene showed people hanging out of open doors and windows as vehicles performed doughnuts in a busy intersection.