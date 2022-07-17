Stop Asian hate rally held in Rowland Heights

A stop Asian hate rally was Saturday in Rowland Heights after a couple was attacked and robbed in a grocery store parking lot

Rally goers gathered Saturday outside a 99 Ranch Market to protest violence against the AAPI community. CBSLA

People gathered outside of a 99 Ranch Market, near where the couple was attacked while loading groceries into their vehicle.

Some of the signs at the rally read "stop crimes" and "stop Asian hate."

Police said the couple were pistol-whipped and then robbed of a very expensive Rolex watch. The victims suffered minor injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

Police, as well as advocates in the Asian community, said that these attacks have to stop.

"There's been over 10,000 attacks reported against the AAPI community and it's hard to believe that it wasn't targeted toward the Asian community, especially with everything that's happening right now," said Hong Lee, president of Seniors Fight Back.

Investigators believe the suspects may not be from the Rowland Heights area. They were described as two men, ages 25 to 30-years-old, wearing black hoodies and gray sweatpants and were armed with handguns.

The suspects took off in a white Dodge Challenger.