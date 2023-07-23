Stolen vehicle suspect barricades inside Whittier warehouse following brief pursuit

A stolen vehicle suspect led police on a brief pursuit on Saturday before barricading inside of a warehouse in Whittier.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers began pursuing the stolen vehicle, a Mercedes G-Wagon, but gave up the chase briefly after due to the dangerous nature.

At some point, California Highway Patrol officers picked the pursuit up and followed the suspect via airship as he fled along the 60 Freeway.

The suspect exited the freeway and fled to what LAPD says is a Food 4 Less warehouse before parking the car and casually walking inside.

Multiple units of armed police officers could be seen waiting outside of the building as they assessed the situation.

