State lawmakers for manufacturers to install device that stops cars from speeding

A state lawmaker introduced a new bill requiring automakers to install a new device that stops a speeding car in its tracks.

"4,000 people a year in California die on our streets because of vehicle collisions, whether it's drivers, pedestrians or cyclists," State Sen. Scott Wiener, the politician who introduced the bill, said. "That's up over 20% in the last few years."

If passed, the law would not take effect until 2027. Sen. Wiener believes it could save many lives.

"When you're talking about someone driving 50, 60 mph in a residential neighborhood, where seniors are crossing the street and kids are playing outside — someone driving 90 or 100 mph on a freeway or other street, that's not reasonable. It's not safe."

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Chief Michel Moore reported a 23% increase in deadly hit-and-run crashes and a 32% increase in fatal DUI collisions. Road safety advocates like Damian Kevitt, who lost part of his leg in a horrific hit-and-run voiced his support for the proposed bill.

"There's no like God-given right to drive," he said. "You have a responsibility to be responsible about your driving. There is no legal reason why one would need to drive at 80 mph down a road."

The bill has faced opposition with those against it calling it another example of Democrats creating a nanny state.

"What if my wife's pregnant? What if there's a fire? What if there's this? What if there's that?" State Sen. Brian Dahle said. "There's all kinds of reasons that sometimes you need to go faster than the speed limit. But at the end of the day, it's really about just more control... I thought we were free in America, but we're really not."

Wiener claimed these arguments are the same ones opponents stated against seatbelts and car seats for children.

A similar bill was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019. Wiener added that the bill is subject to change.