Starbucks switches to compostable cups in more than a dozen states | KCAL Investigates

Starbucks will replace its plastic cups at select stores in California and several other states after a KCAL News investigation showed that its current plastic cold cups ended up in landfills.

The coffee company said it couldn't control the entire process or what happens after customers leave the store. But suddenly, it announced that it would start using compostable cups for cold drinks. Both the cups and lids are made of fiber-based paper board with a bioplastic liner.

The new cups will be rolled out in select markets across 14 states including California.

"I think it's a great start and I'm thrilled Starbucks is doing this," said Susan Keefe, director of SoCal Beyond Plastics. "There's always more work to do, but I think it's important to start somewhere. I think starting the rollout in 14 states is a great start."

While Starbucks did not specify the exact locations of the rollout, all of the Santa Monica stores have switched to paper cups. Starbucks said it is doing it to comply with local mandates. There are no immediate plans to expand the rollout to the rest of the country.

In the meantime, environmentalists said the best thing to do is bring your own cup and Starbucks will make your drink in it. Starbucks also offers "for here" cups to use in cafes and is testing returnable cups.