Orange County homicide suspect arrested after fatal shooting on Easter Sunday

Orange County detectives had arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Stanton on Easter Sunday.

The shooting happened in the early morning, leading to deputies being dispatched to an alley near Main Street and Pacific Street at around 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Deputies arrived and found 37-year-old Fullerton resident Anthony Lee Carlos dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

While investigating the homicide, they were led to an illegal gambling operation at a home in the area near Cerritos Avenue and Flower Avenue. Nearly 50 people were detained during the incident, six of whom were arrested for various outstanding warrants, deputies said. They still have not disclosed if Carlos' death is connected to the gambling house, from which multiple machines were removed and booked as evidence, according to the news release.

On Tuesday night, investigators located and arrested 43-year-old Fullerton man Jeffrey Lynn Clayton on suspicion of homicide, the release said. He was booked at Orange County Jail.

"It appears that Carlos and Clayton knew each other prior to the incident," the release said. "No additional information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact OCSD investigators at (714) 647-7000.