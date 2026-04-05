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Man's suspicious death leads to bust at Orange County illegal gambling operation, deputies say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A man's suspicious death in Orange County led to a bust at an illegal gambling operation early Sunday morning, according to authorities. 

Deputies were called to an alley near Flower Avenue and Beach Boulevard, between Cerritos Avenue and Pacific Street, at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a dead body in the area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, deputies said that they found a deceased male in his 30s. He has not yet been publicly identified as the investigation continues. 

As they investigated the incident, detectives said they were led to an illegal gambling house nearby, at Cerritos Avenue and Flower Avenue, where several people were detained. No information on the possible charges those people face was shared by investigators. 

Deputies said that the man's death was being investigated as suspicious, but they did not provide further details on why. 

Video from the scene showed several people being handcuffed outside a home in the area. The busy intersection was blocked off by law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape as the investigation was underway. 

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