Stagecoach returns next week after being canceled for 2 years do to COVID pandemic

Stagecoach returns next week after being canceled for two years do to the COVID pandemic

After Coachella wraps up this weekend, Stagecoach will take over the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio.

The three-day country music festival will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

The festival kicks off on Friday, April 29, and continues through Sunday.

