Stagecoach returns next week after being canceled for 2 years do to COVID pandemic

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS Los Angeles

After Coachella wraps up this weekend, Stagecoach will take over the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio.

The three-day country music festival will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

The festival kicks off on Friday, April 29, and continues through Sunday.

Stagecoach has been canceled for the last two years due to the COVID pandemic.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 6:04 PM

