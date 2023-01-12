Stabbing outside Metro Red Line station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street.

KCAL-News

One person was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a man at a Chik-fil-A near the station.

After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked where they were from and what gang the two were part of, they left the restaurant and an altercation occurred and the victim was stabbed five times.

Police report that the 13-year-old was also shot during the incident.

The family says that neither the victim nor his friend are in a gang.

Elianna Cortez, the victim's aunt and the mother of the 14-year-old, said her son was detained for trying to break up the fight. She spoke with him on the phone after police first put him in handcuffs.

"My son ran away with handcuffs. So now I'm over here trying to find my son as well," Cortez said. "When I say police don't really help — he's pointing out, 'That guy just stabbed him,' and you're just focused on my son cause he went in the fight to separate them."

He reportedly ran away from the area, while still handcuffed, prompting a large perimeter as police searched for him.

"He was in handcuffs at the time, and then ran away from the location," said LAPD Sergeant Gordon Hebler. "We don't know that person's involvement, they were just being detained at the time of the incident. So, we'd like to get with that person and find out what they know."

At around 10:10 p.m., officers reported that they had detained two juveniles somehow connected to the stabbing, but did not clarify if either was the woman's son. They also said that a third suspect possibly remains outstanding.

Authorities are also still searching for the suspects.

A separate person was taken into custody for allegedly swinging a skateboard at an officer at the scene.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, all Red Line operations were placed on hold.