Spring Fire: 28-acre brush fire burns in Moreno Valley; 70% contained

A nearly 30-acre brushfire is burning in an unincorporated part of Moreno Valley.

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. south of SR-60 near Gilman Springs Road.

The fire has a "rapid rate of spread" prompting a massive response from crews.

Despite early reports that the fire had spread to 60 acres, firefighters say that after smoke cleared in the area they were able to determine that it had not grown as large as expected.

As of 6:40 p.m., they say containment is at 70%.

Firefighters temporarily closed SR-60 in both directions at Gilman Springs Rd. as they fought the fire, but reopened most lanes a little before 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.