Spencer Pratt lashes out against LA mayoral opponents in new attack ad

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt lashed out at his opponents in a new attack ad.

Pratt appears to tap into Angelenos' frustration over the city's homelessness crisis.

"This is where Mayor Bass lives. Do you notice something? Or here, where Nithya Raman's $3 million mansion sits," Pratt said in the ad. "They don't have to live in the mess they've created."

Roxanne Hoge, chair of the LA GOP, said the ad captures what many Los Angeles residents feel.

"We live here and we see the highs and the lows," Hoge said. "We're sick of the highs telling us to ignore the lows when that's what's right next to us in our own neighborhood."

Campaign consultant Mike Madrid described the move as a "MAGA strategy" and isn't sure it would resonate with many Angelenos.

"It's a MAGA strategy in a place where MAGA is historically unpopular," he said. "It just seems like this personal grievance tour."

Mayor Karen Bass' campaign responded to Pratt's ad, which echoes Madrid's statement.

"Spencer is doing his best Trump impression, but it's not going to work in LA," campaign staff wrote.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman's campaign had a similar statement.

"Spencer Pratt plays directly from the Donald Trump playbook — incendiary language, fearmongering, and political stunts meant to divide and distract," they wrote.

Bass and Raman also released new ads.

"When my city is threatened, I will fight," Bass said. "I will fight. I clashed with Trump's ICE agents."

Madrid said Bass must play to her base if she hopes to be re-elected.

"For her, she has to stabilize her base and it seems very fluid and fragile at the moment," Madrid said.

Raman focused on affordability in her ad. Madrid said she has to show that she's a change of pace.

"Every Angeleno knows it's too expensive to live here and we have to act now to fix it," she said.

Pratt's supporters believe his approach will translate to votes because the message is authentic.

"I love that Spencer's approach is just saying, look at what we can all see," Hoge said.