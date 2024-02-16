Watch CBS News
Local News

Police car crashes during high-speed pursuit on 405 Freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Speeding Kia Optima leads officers on pursuit
Speeding Kia Optima leads officers on pursuit 06:54

A suspect in a speeding Kia Optima led the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through Los Angeles County Friday night. 

The suspect reached speeds above 100 mph while going north on the I-405 Freeway. A CHP cruiser crashed at the Ventura Boulevard exit of the 405 Freeway. Two officers suffered minor injuries. 

Multiple suspects bailed out of the speeding Kia Optima in Sherman Oaks shortly after. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 10:40 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.