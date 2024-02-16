Police car crashes during high-speed pursuit on 405 Freeway
A suspect in a speeding Kia Optima led the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through Los Angeles County Friday night.
The suspect reached speeds above 100 mph while going north on the I-405 Freeway. A CHP cruiser crashed at the Ventura Boulevard exit of the 405 Freeway. Two officers suffered minor injuries.
Multiple suspects bailed out of the speeding Kia Optima in Sherman Oaks shortly after.
