Spectrum service outage in Los Angeles County caused by felony criminal attack, company says

An expansive Spectrum outage affecting thousands of Los Angeles County customers was a criminal act, according to company officials.

They say that the outage occurred when someone sliced fiber optic lines in Northridge on Wednesday afternoon, and may not be fixed until Thursday morning. Repair crews are already working to splice fiber lines to restore service as soon as possible.

"This afternoon our fiber optic lines were intentionally cut in another felony criminal attack on our critical infrastructure, resulting in a temporary outage for residents and businesses in the Northridge and the surrounding areas," said a statement from a Spectrum spokesperson. "Criminal attacks on communications infrastructure is a growing issue affecting the entire telecommunications industry, not just Spectrum. These acts are not only a crime, but threaten public safety."

A spokesperson for the company says that they filed a report with Los Angeles Police Department.

They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who has information that helps lead to an arrest. They urge people with information on the incident to call (833) 404-8477 or contact local law enforcement.