Special election to fill disgraced, former Council President Nury Martinez's vacant seat expected to head to runoff vote

The special election to fill the vacated seat of disgraced former Council President Nury Martinez is expected to head to a runoff after a dismal voter turnout.

While Council District Six, which includes North Hills, Lake Balboa, Van Nuys and Sun Valley, contains 118,000 eligible voters only 13,000 — about 11% — casted a ballot. According to the Los Angeles City and County election officials, with $7.6 million spent on this race, taxpayers paid $584 per vote cast.

"Wow, it's kind of sad," said Judith Miranda, who lives in Panorama City, another neighborhood in the district.

Miranda did not vote in the special election.

"Special elections are incredibly undemocratic," said political science professor Fernando Guerra. "Whoever wins this will probably end up in that position for about 13 years."

A similar situation is playing out in Council District 10, which is the seat once held by Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas. Yet another disgraced councilmember, Ridley-Thomas was convicted in a federal corruption case.

To fill his seat before the verdict, the City Council appointed longtime public servant Heather Hutt. Now that Ridley-Thomas has been convicted the council is expected to vote on whether or not to allow Hutt to finish the term. The City is considering this option to specifically avoid a costly election similar to what is happening in District Six.

"The people who are voting on the permanent appointment next week are the same people we already voted into office to make these types of decisions," said political consultant and activist Jasmine Cannick.

Candidate Imelda Padilla currently has the lead with 25.6% of the vote. Candidate Marisa Alcaraz is in second with 19.2% with candidates Rose Grigoryan and Marco Santana not far behind with 17.9% and 17.5% of the vote respectively.

If no one captures 50% of the vote, the election will head to a runoff later this year.