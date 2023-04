Special election to fill former Council President Nury Martinez's seat faces dismal turnout While Council District Six, which includes North Hills, Lake Balboa, Van Nuys and Sun Valley, contains 118,000 eligible voters only 13,000 — about 11% — casted a ballot. According to the Los Angeles City and County election officials, with $7.6 million spent on this race, taxpayers paid $584 per vote cast. Tom Wait reports.