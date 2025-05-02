2 people wounded in shooting at Spartan College in Inglewood; suspect in custody

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, Friday afternoon that left two people wounded.

The shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. Pacific Time on the school campus, which is located in the 8900 block of Aviation Boulevard, according to the Inglewood Police Department. Inglewood is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Firefighters arrived to find two victims suffering from wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The victims were believed to be female employees of the college, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told CBS News Los Angeles.

He said that the alleged gunman was possibly seen wearing a security uniform as the shooting happened. Police conducted a thorough search of the campus and no suspect was found, but they were able to determine his identity and the car he was driving.

Just after 6 p.m., Butts reported that a suspect was arrested. His name was not immediately released.

The male suspect was located near Berendo and Twelfth streets in Pico-Union after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about the shooting that brought them to that location, police said.

Police said the suspect was the one who made the 911 call in order to report that he had shot two women. He allegedly told officers that the gun he used was in the backseat of his car, where he was located and taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Dozens of people, believed to be staff and students, were seen on the street outside of the school as the preliminary investigation began. There was also a large police presence, many of whom could be seen wearing tactical gear.

L.A. County firefighters initially reported that there were three gunshot victims, but later clarified that number once details became more apparent.