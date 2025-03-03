Spared from the Eaton Fire, Altadena man donates basics and cash to neighbors

Eaton Fire survivor sets up donation drive to help his neighbors

Since the Eaton Fire, Jose Velazquez has become a vital resource for his community. He uses everything he has left to help his neighbors recover.

"It's the least we can do, you know?" Velazquez said. "We literally just rely on people giving donations."

The Eaton Fire burned his neighbor's homes but spared his house on the corner of Glenrose Avenue and Woodbury Road. For the weeks following the fires, Velazquez has given families the basic necessities, like canned food. However, he's recently switched his focus to cash, something many families desperately need.

Brian Ortega and his family lost everything, including their 20 goats, during the Eaton Fire. They needed money for rent, gas and basic expenses.

"Even though it's not much, $400 to two different families in a weekend — it's something for somebody," Velazquez said.

Velazquez has been working with local businesses to host a fundraiser every Sunday afternoon, raising money to give to families. He also holds a raffle every week to select the families who will receive the next round of cash.

"You hear millions raised from Fire Aid, millions raised here, but none of our local residents have received a dime from them," Velazquez said. "I definitely feel like our community needs a lot more help. Everybody thinks everybody else is good. There are still a lot of people struggling."

Jennifer Sanchez and her family lost everything after losing the place they called home for the last 23 years.

"We need the money to pay for a place," she said. "The funds to find a temporary home while we rebuild ... If we don't have that help, how are we going to do that?"