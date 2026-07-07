Parts of Southern California brace for triple-digit temperatures, summer-like conditions as heat advisory issued

A heat advisory has been issued across much of Southern California as a high-pressure system is expected to bring summer-like conditionshttps://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=lox&issuedby=LOX&product=AFDand triple-digit temperatures.

The advisory has been issued for the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County Inland Coast, including Downtown Los Angeles and parts of the San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys. It will go into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remain until 8 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will range from 90 to 100 and up to 105 across the warmest mountains and interior valleys.

High temperature maximum this week:

Downtown Los Angeles: 84

Huntington Park: 90

Whittier: 94

West Covina: 96

Pasadena: 96

Thousand Oaks: 89

Santa Clarita: 100

Riverside: 99

Anaheim: 86

The hottest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, with the only cool down taking place on Friday. Temperatures will begin to stagger off over the weekend but will remain above normal into the following week.

Weather officials recommend people stay in air-conditioned rooms, limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of liquids and be on the lookout for heat-related illness.