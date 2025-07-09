Watch CBS News
Local News

Southern California teams head to Texas to assist with flood search

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner,
Amanda Starrantino

/ KCAL News

Southern California agencies send crews to assist with Central Texas flood victim search
Southern California agencies send crews to assist with Central Texas flood victim search 03:20

Urban Search and Rescue team members from several California agencies will assist with ongoing recovery efforts in Central Texas after devastating floods have left more than 100 people dead, officials confirmed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deployments on Monday and Tuesday. A total of 27 Urban Search and Rescue Team members from California are now assisting with the efforts.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 110 people were confirmed dead and more than 170 remain unaccounted for, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. 

"The scale of loss and devastation Texas is experiencing right now is unfathomable," Newsom said. "California is proud to lend a helping hand to our fellow Americans."  

TOPSHOT-US-FLOOD-WEATHER
TOPSHOT - A search and rescue team looks for people along the Guadalupe River near a damaged building at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 7, 2025, following severe flash flooding that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend. Rescuers in Texas continue to race against time to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed more than 80 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges. In a terrifying display of nature's power, the rain-swollen waters of the Guadalupe River reached treetops and the roofs of cabins in Camp Mystic as girls slept overnight on Friday, July 4, washing away some of them and leaving a scene of devastation. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

California's contributions come from the Los Angeles County, Riverside City, and Orange County Fire Departments, as well as Menlo Park and Oakland in the San Francisco Bay Area. Eight canines will also be part of the teams.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, the teams will use their "highly-developed and specialized skills" under the direction of Texas local and state officials.

"Cal OES deploys these experienced teams to help those in need in Texas," said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. "These search and rescue professionals have the training needed to navigate extreme conditions."  

The flooding began on July 4 when heavy rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to swell. Many of the identified victims so far were part of an all-girls Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic, in Kerr County, located northwest of San Antonio.

Newsom's office said the deployment doesn't affect California's ability to respond to local and state emergencies, should they arrise.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.