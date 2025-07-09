Southern California teams head to Texas to assist with flood search

Urban Search and Rescue team members from several California agencies will assist with ongoing recovery efforts in Central Texas after devastating floods have left more than 100 people dead, officials confirmed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deployments on Monday and Tuesday. A total of 27 Urban Search and Rescue Team members from California are now assisting with the efforts.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 110 people were confirmed dead and more than 170 remain unaccounted for, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

"The scale of loss and devastation Texas is experiencing right now is unfathomable," Newsom said. "California is proud to lend a helping hand to our fellow Americans."

TOPSHOT - A search and rescue team looks for people along the Guadalupe River near a damaged building at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 7, 2025, following severe flash flooding that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend. Rescuers in Texas continue to race against time to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed more than 80 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges. In a terrifying display of nature's power, the rain-swollen waters of the Guadalupe River reached treetops and the roofs of cabins in Camp Mystic as girls slept overnight on Friday, July 4, washing away some of them and leaving a scene of devastation. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

California's contributions come from the Los Angeles County, Riverside City, and Orange County Fire Departments, as well as Menlo Park and Oakland in the San Francisco Bay Area. Eight canines will also be part of the teams.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, the teams will use their "highly-developed and specialized skills" under the direction of Texas local and state officials.

"Cal OES deploys these experienced teams to help those in need in Texas," said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. "These search and rescue professionals have the training needed to navigate extreme conditions."

The flooding began on July 4 when heavy rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to swell. Many of the identified victims so far were part of an all-girls Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic, in Kerr County, located northwest of San Antonio.

Newsom's office said the deployment doesn't affect California's ability to respond to local and state emergencies, should they arrise.