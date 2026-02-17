Southern California storm hits daytime lull, rain expected to return Tuesday evening

A lull in widespread rainfall was expected in Southern California during the daytime hours on Tuesday, although forecasts showed a wet evening throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Shower activity was likely to "diminish" in the morning, creating pockets of sunshine in a mostly cloudy day, a NWS bulletin said.

While the most powerful of impacts from the initial storm system had passed overnight Monday into Tuesday, another system was set to move in on Tuesday evening, starting around 6 p.m. for parts of Los Angeles County and moving southbound.

"[Tuesday morning] we'll see a little bit of sun, a little bit of sprinkles, and then it's on to the main event," said CBS LA meteorologist Marina Jurica.

Between .5 inch and 1 inch of total rainfall was expected during the most active period of the next system, which is between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, with Wednesday remaining mostly dry from dawn onwards.

Because of the expected rainfall and lasting impacts from Monday's rainfall and wind, a CBS LA Next Weather Alert is expected to remain in effect into Thursday.

Totals for the upcoming system aren't expected to reach those from Monday. Here are the 24-hour rain totals across Southern California as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

2.79 inches in Malibu

1.88 inches in Santa Monica

1.62 inches at LAX

1.66 inches in Burbank

2.02 inches in Van Nuys

1.45 inches in Hawthorne

1.98 inches in El Monte

1.74 inches in Long Beach

1.37 inches in Fullerton

1.05 inches in Chino

0.97 inches in Ontario

1.01 inches in Riverside

As for the mountains, a cold front could push the snow level down to about 3,000 feet in elevation by dawn Wednesday, according to the NWS. A Winter Storm Warning is going into effect starting 9 p.m. Tuesday, with the end set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

"During this period, 1-3 inches of snow is possible on I-5 and several more inches over the surrounding mountains. Anyone planning travel over I-5 (or any mountain roads) tonight or Wednesday should be prepared for delays and or closures," the NWS said.