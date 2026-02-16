Los Angeles businesses and freeways flooded after heavy rain soaks SoCal

A powerful winter storm moved through Southern California on Monday, leaving some parts of Los Angeles flooded with even more rain in the forecast.

The rain started early in the morning and continued well into the night, soaking busy freeways in the midst of rush hour traffic and leaving some businesses and homes flooded.

At around 6 p.m., SkyCal flew over the 101 Freeway near Van Nuys and Sepulveda boulevards, where several lanes heading west were covered in deep water. As drivers on the freeway's leftmost lanes traveled at normal speeds, those in the right lanes were seen driving considerably slower as water splashed from underneath their cars.

Heavy flooding on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, 2026. CBS LA

In Granada Hills, the rightmost lane on the eastbound 118 Freeway connector to the southbound 405 Freeway was completely flooded on Monday afternoon, causing at least one car crash, which was seen via SkyCal.

Several businesses in the Fairfax District, on Melrose Avenue near Martel Avenue, also found themselves underwater as rain continued to fall throughout the day.

Business owners didn't blame Mother Nature for the problem, but rather a lack of action from city leaders.

"I don't know, I had faith in this equipment, but it's a lot of money, man. These guys' salaries aren't cheap, this equipment's not cheap and if it's not working anyways, why not pay to fix the problem?" said Austin Melrose, who owns a business in the area.

Despite having a water-pumping truck set up in the impacted area, there were no employees who were able to operate the machinery or open the utility holes where rainwater can flow through.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents the area, shared a statement with CBS LA on the flooding, which she called "completely unacceptable."

"LASAN (LA Sanitation and Environment) confirmed ahead of the storm that pump trucks and crews would be staged and actively responding, as they have successfully done in the past," her statement said. "Instead, the response was delayed, inadequate, and local businesses were left dealing with flooding and damage. We have demanded an immediate review from LASAN to determine exactly what happened, who was responsible for the breakdown, and what corrective actions will be taken right now."

Business owners say that this is just the latest in a series of issues in the same area in recent years. During the rainy season in 2025, city leaders were late to establish the pump trucks, only doing so after several businesses had already flooded.

"We expect answers and we expect immediate change. This cannot happen again," Yaroslavsky said.

In Koreatown, the popular "Gritz N' Wafflez" brunch restaurant on Wilshire Boulevard had to close hours early after water came rushing through their front doors in the middle of service.

Video from inside of the business showed several inches of water both in the front and back of house on Monday afternoon.