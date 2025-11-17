Another rainstorm expected to drench Southern California as potential for flooding remains

Another rainstorm is expected to affect Southern California on Monday, with the potential for dangerous flooding and debris flows.

This second storm comes after the region was drenched over the weekend with several inches of rain in some areas.

The National Weather Service said this cooler storm system will spread rain from the northwest to the southeast areas with some lingering showers continuing into Tuesday. Weather officials said the rainfall could cause flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

CBS LA meteorologists said rain will begin to fall in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the morning hours, but will not intensify until the afternoon and evening. A CBS LA Next Weather Alert is in effect through Monday evening for the rainfall. The alert is meant to warn residents about a weather effect that may create dangerous conditions.

Peak rain rates are expected to be between .25 and .50 inches per hour. There is a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorms through Tuesday evening with a 20 to 30% chance of reaching debris flow thresholds in recent burn scar areas, the NWS said.

"The wet grounds will also bring an increased risk of downed trees with strong winds associated with any stronger winds," the NWS said.

Forecasters say there could be a secondary peak of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon for most of LA County.

Weather officials urge people to avoid traveling during peak hours of the storm and to have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts.