Southern California 9/11 remembrance ceremonies honor victims and survivors

Today marks 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, and ceremonies are taking place across the Southland to commemorate the victims and survivors.

All Los Angeles County departments are expected to fly the U.S. and county flags at half-staff to honor the lives lost in the attacks.

An annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony takes place at 9 a.m., adjacent to Dodger Stadium at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, at 1700 Stadium Way.

Mayor Karen Bass, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, LAFD Interim Chief Ronnie Villanueva, and other elected officials are expected to attend. Villanueva and McDonnell are to ring a solemn "10-Bells" tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the first responders on that day.

9/11 events in Los Angeles County

Palmdale: Antelope Valley Mall main entrance, 1233 W. Rancho Vista Blvd., 9 a.m.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger co-hosts the event with the Antelope Valley 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Governance Board.

San Gabriel: San Gabriel Fire Station 51, 1303 S. Del Mar Ave., 9 a.m.

The San Gabriel Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance and Tribute Ceremony, featuring a display of mini flags on the station's front lawn, each bearing the name of a fallen responder, and a march and tribute by the Verdugo Fire Communications Center Dispatch.

West Los Angeles: West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 11301 Wilshire Blvd., 9 a.m.

L.A. Works, Los Angeles' largest volunteer action center, will mark the Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance with a volunteer event supporting veterans.

West Los Angeles: Sinai Temple, 10400 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m.

Jewish congregants at Sinai Temple will hear from a group of Muslim leaders from Egypt, Morocco and Bahrain discussing their "shared commitment to peace as war continues to rage on in Gaza nearly two years after Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel." The LAFD will also be honored during the event

Pacific Palisades: American Legion Post 283, 15247 La Cruz Drive, 3 p.m.

A reception takes place to mark the end of the Shepherd's Men 9/11 Tribute Ruck March, a 22-mile journey through Los Angeles carrying symbolic waste "in a profound gesture of remembrance."

Gardena: City Hall Lawn, 1700 W. 162nd Street, 9 a.m.

The City of Gardena hosts a commemoration ceremony that pays tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001

Manhattan Beach: Southwest corner of 15th Street & Valley Drive, 9 a.m.

A community gathering in remembrance at the 9/11 memorial ceremony.

9/11 events in Orange County

Yorba Linda: The Nixon Presidential Library & Museum, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., 11 a.m.

The Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda will host its annual remembrance ceremony, featuring remarks by Sheriff Don Barnes, OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy and retired Marine Lt. Col. Grant Williams, and music performances.

Huntington Beach: Pier Plaza, 6 p.m.

The city hosts a Patriot Day Ceremony. Mayor Pat Burns and local first responders will lead the event.

Mission Viejo: Fire Station 24, 25862 Marguerite Parkway, 5:30 p.m.

The city is hosting a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony, which will conclude with a candlelight remembrance.

Santa Ana: Fairhaven Memorial Park, 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13.

A "2,200 Steps" event allows participants to walk a path, about one mile, in memory of the 343 firefighters who died as they tried to rescue people in the attack. The 2,200 steps represent the flights of stairs rescuers climbed in the World Trade Towers. There will also be speakers, tributes, and a moment of silence.