Southern California 4-year-old expected to survive after accidentally shooting himself

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A 4-year-old in Rancho Cucamonga is expected to survive after he accidentally shot himself with a gun that was left in his parent's bedroom, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said on Saturday that deputies with the Rancho Cucamona Sheriff's Station responded to a reported shooting at about 7:19 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, the department said.

Investigations revealed that the child accessed a gun that was "left unsecured in his parent's bedroom," according to authorities. After finding the firearm, the boy accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

The department said a Children and Family Services report was filed after the investigation, and all firearms were removed from the home.

"We urge all gun owners to take this unfortunate incident as a reminder of the critical importance of safely securing all firearms," the SBSD said in a statement. "Please ensure guns are stored properly and kept out of the reach of children."

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

