Southern California 4-year-old expected to survive after accidentally shooting himself

A 4-year-old in Rancho Cucamonga is expected to survive after he accidentally shot himself with a gun that was left in his parent's bedroom, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said on Saturday that deputies with the Rancho Cucamona Sheriff's Station responded to a reported shooting at about 7:19 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, the department said.

Investigations revealed that the child accessed a gun that was "left unsecured in his parent's bedroom," according to authorities. After finding the firearm, the boy accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

The department said a Children and Family Services report was filed after the investigation, and all firearms were removed from the home.

"We urge all gun owners to take this unfortunate incident as a reminder of the critical importance of safely securing all firearms," the SBSD said in a statement. "Please ensure guns are stored properly and kept out of the reach of children."