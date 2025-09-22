Watch CBS News
Multiple lanes on southbound 5 Freeway in San Clemente closed after deadly crash

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Multiple lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway in San Clemente are closed after a deadly crash on Monday morning. 

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway between Basilone Road/Exit 71 and San Onofre Power Plant.

KCAL News has also issued a Next Traffic Alert warning drivers of the traffic delays that may impact their morning commute. Backup from the closure is affecting those heading out of the southern part of Orange County. 

It is unclear how the crash occurred or when the lanes will be fully reopened. 

