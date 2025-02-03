All lanes of southbound I-5 Freeway blocked for big rig crash in East Los Angeles

All lanes of the southbound I-5 Freeway in East Los Angeles are closed for a big rig crash Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert north of Indiana Street.

All lanes of the I-5 Freeway in East Los Angeles are blocked for a big rig crash. KCAL News

Lanes will be closed for three hours as crews work to clear the roadway, the CHP said.

Traffic is backed up to the I-5 and I-10 Freeway northern split.

Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes and use caution when driving through the area.