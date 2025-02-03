Watch CBS News
All lanes of southbound I-5 Freeway blocked for big rig crash in East Los Angeles

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

All lanes of the southbound I-5 Freeway in East Los Angeles are closed for a big rig crash Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert north of Indiana Street. 

All lanes of the I-5 Freeway in East Los Angeles are blocked for a big rig crash.  KCAL News

Lanes will be closed for three hours as crews work to clear the roadway, the CHP said.

Traffic is backed up to the I-5 and I-10 Freeway northern split.

Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes and use caution when driving through the area. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

