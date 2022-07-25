Possible shooting investigation continues on southbound 110 Freeway in Elysian Park

Police are investigating a possible shooting that may have injured two people off the 110 Freeway in Elysian Park.

(credit: CBS)

The incident was first reported at about 1 a.m. Monday and prompted a full closure on the southbound 110 Freeway at Hill Street.

Police have released few details about the incident, but video shows officers and paramedics helping at least two people off the side of the freeway.

(credit: CBS)

A Sigalert for the freeway was extended until at least 6:30 a.m. Two lanes were reopened by 7:15 a.m. to allow traffic to get through, but video from Sky 2 showed several squad cars and an active crimes scene alongside the freeway were still in place.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.