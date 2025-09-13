Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in South Los Angeles; one driver still at large

A man was struck and killed by two cars in South Los Angeles on Friday night, and police are still searching for one of the drivers who fled the scene. 

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Figueroa Street and 81st Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. They said that the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit. 

Police said that the first car, a silver Toyota Corolla, struck the man as it traveled southbound on Figueroa. The impact of the crash sent the victim airborne, they said. 

"The driver of the Toyota pulled over to render aid to the pedestrian, when a blue vehicle, traveling southbound on Figueroa Street, struck the pedestrian, police said. 

Instead of stopping, that driver continued southbound on Figueroa. Police did not provide further details on their identity or vehicle. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, LAPD officers said. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (323) 421-2570.

