Man hospitalized after stabbing on Metro bus in South Los Angeles

A 50-year-old man was hospitalized after a stabbing on a Metro bus in South Los Angeles on Saturday. 

It happened at around 3:50 p.m. while the bus was in the area of 30th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Detectives have not yet located a suspect, who is only described as a man in his 30s who ran from the area on foot. They said he was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants at the time of the stabbing. 

A Metro spokesperson shared a statement with CBS News Los Angeles upon request. 

"Earlier today, an incident occurred between two passengers on a northbound Metro Bus Line 204 ... resulted in one passenger being injured," the statement said, in part. "Metro extends its wishes for a speedy recovery to the victim and thanks LAPD and LAFD for their quick response."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD detectives. 

