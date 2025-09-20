Man hospitalized after stabbing on Metro bus in South Los Angeles

A 50-year-old man was hospitalized after a stabbing on a Metro bus in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

It happened at around 3:50 p.m. while the bus was in the area of 30th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives have not yet located a suspect, who is only described as a man in his 30s who ran from the area on foot. They said he was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants at the time of the stabbing.

A Metro spokesperson shared a statement with CBS News Los Angeles upon request.

"Earlier today, an incident occurred between two passengers on a northbound Metro Bus Line 204 ... resulted in one passenger being injured," the statement said, in part. "Metro extends its wishes for a speedy recovery to the victim and thanks LAPD and LAFD for their quick response."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD detectives.