South Los Angeles intersection named "Danny Bakewell Sr. Square"

A South Los Angeles intersection has adopted the name "Danny Bakewell Sr. Square" in honor of the community activist, one day ahead of an event he founded, The Taste of Soul.

Los Angeles Councilwoman Heather Hutt led Friday morning's ceremony at the intersection of Obama and Crenshaw boulevards.

"This intersection now honors two people, President Barack Obama and Danny Bakewell Sr., who dedicated - both of them- their lives to forging a better path for Black Americans," Hutt said.

Bakewell's contributions to the community go back decades. He served as president of The Brotherhood Crusade for more than 30 years. The organization advocates for civil rights on behalf of the Black Los Angeles community. He is the co-founder of the Black United Fund and took over the Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper in 2004.

The Los Angeles Sentinel is the oldest and largest Black-owned newspaper on the West Coast.

Bakewell also played a significant role in local politics, serving as an advisor to Mayor Tom Bradley, James Hahn, and Antonio Villaraigosa.

The Taste of Soul celebrates its 20th year on Saturday, Oct. 18. It is the largest, free, one-day street and food festival in the state, taking place on Crenshaw Boulevard between Obama Boulevard and Stocker Street.