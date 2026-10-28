Woman arrested for South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed teen, injured his sister in September

Los Angeles police have arrested a woman who was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in September that killed a teenage boy and severely injured his sister.

Weeks later, police say that Raygine Glentasia Evans, 28, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in LA after she was located by LAPD Metropolitan Division and South Traffic Division detectives.

Last month, on Sept. 22, 2026, police say that Evans was behind the wheel of a blue Nissan Sentra speeding on 60th Street and 10th Avenue when she struck two pedestrians. The crash left 16-year-old Hernan Martinez with fatal injuries, and his 14-year-old sister Vicky with severe injuries that required hospitalization.

Raygine Glentasia Evans, who was arrested in connection with the deadly hit-and-run in September. Los Angeles Police Department

During a news conference last week, when LAPD identified Evans as the suspect, they said that she was driving over 80 mph when she ran the intersection's stop sign and hit the teens.

After the crash, police say Evans and another passenger grabbed some items from the car and ran away on foot. An unknown driver in a red Honda Accord later picked them up.

Detectives said that Evans was also wanted in connection with a series of robberies throughout LA County, 10 of which occurred within LAPD's jurisdiction, and that she has nine previous tickets for reckless driving and running stop signs.

Evans was booked for murder, grand theft and shoplifting with two or more priors, LAPD officers told CBS LA, adding that she was being held in lieu of $3.2 million bail.

Los Angeles City Council and police department officials were expected to provide further information on Evans' arrest and the investigation during a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday. Family members of the victims were also anticipated to speak.