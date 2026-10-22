$50,000 reward offered in South LA hit-run-death of 16-year-old

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of finding the hit-and-run suspect who struck two siblings walking on a South Los Angeles street with their mother last month, killing one of the teens.

On September 22, 2026, around 9:35 p.m., the driver of a blue Nissan Sentra was speeding on 60th Street and 10th Avenue when they struck two pedestrians, 16-year-old Hernan Martinez and 14-year-old Vicky Martinez. At a Thursday news conference, LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said the Nissan ran a stop sign and was speeding in excess of 80 mph.

"The disgusting part of this is what happens afterward: Hernan ends up placed on top of the vehicle as this suspect continues at a high rate of speed and starts to kind of swerve their car back and forth, attempting to dislodge a body from the top of the car," Moreno said.

At a Thursday news conference, LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said the Nissan ran a stop sign and was speeding in excess of 80 mph. CBS LA

He added that the female driver and passenger grabbed some belongings from inside the car and ran off.

Hernan Martinez died at the scene, while Vicky Martinez sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Moreno said the driver, identified as Raygine Glentasia Evans, and the passenger were picked up by another vehicle, a red Honda Accord.

LAPD detectives said they have exhausted all investigative leads and are offering a $50,000 reward for information that would help locate the suspect, Evans, and lead to an arrest and conviction.

"We know who our driver is; our suspect is Miss Evans. We want to know her whereabouts, where she's at," Moreno said.