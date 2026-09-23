Teen dead, another injured after hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

A teen is dead and another has been injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place near 10th Avenue and 60th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police said a blue Nissan Sentra was going down 60th Street at a high speed when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and hit two teenagers as they were crossing the street.

Witnesses said the driver kept going, but lost control and crashed into a parked car. The driver and a passenger got out of the car and fled the scene.

The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, but the boy died at the scene.

The suspects have not been identified or located, but police have the car they left behind, which will be a crucial piece of evidence.

The LAPD is asking anyone who might have information in this case to come forward.